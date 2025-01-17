Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that it has secured a national food distribution agreement with Sysco (NYSE: SYY), the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. The agreement allows for all brands in the Happy Belly portfolio to participate in the program.





Sysco

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/237545_214e52f754f59959_002full.jpg

"Partnering with Sysco, a world-class logistics company with expertise in the restaurant industry, allows us to benefit from their buying power combining the size and reach of their distribution network. This partnership ensures that both our corporate and franchised locations can take full advantage of the service and cost-saving benefits of a national account as we consolidate our purchasing," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.

"Through our national account with Sysco, we will have consistent access to high-quality products at competitive prices, leveraging the purchasing power and economies of scale inherent in national agreements. This will help reduce food costs and streamline inventory management across multiple locations. Additionally, Sysco's reliable supply chain support will minimize the risk of stock shortages and enable more accurate forecasting and planning. With a single point of contact for ordering, billing, and customer service, operational efficiency will be enhanced, allowing our management teams to focus on driving excellence and revenue growth in the business."



We are just getting started.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates more than 340 distribution centers, in over 10 countries, with 76,000 colleagues serving approximately 730,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $78 billion in fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024 .

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.





Happy Belly

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/237545_214e52f754f59959_003full.jpg

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237545

SOURCE: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.