LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK has pledged 4.5 billion pounds ($5.5. billion) worth of military aid for Ukraine in 2025.The security assistance, announced by visiting Prime Minister Keir Starmer, will be used to procure hundreds more air defense systems, drones and essential equipment to sustain Ukrainian forces on the front line to defend against the ongoing Russian attacks.In addition to 3 billion pounds ($3.66 billion) already committed for lethal aid, the first 1.5 billion pounds ($1.83 billion) from a 2.26 billion pounds ($2.75 billion) loan as part of the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration scheme will be released for major procurement projects. The loan will be repaid using the extraordinary profits on immobilized Russian sovereign assets.A Yorkshire-based defense company will begin the production of artillery barrels for artillery guns for the use of Ukrainian military. The UK placed a 61 million pounds ($74.45 million) contract with defense giant BAE Systems to produce the barrel forgings, working with Sheffield Forgemasters.Starmer said the UK is expanding its offer to train more members of Ukraine's armed forces.He told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the UK was working closely with allies and partners to design and develop a new training offer to put the country at the strongest possible position through 2025.'The British people have never wavered in their support for Ukraine, and today, UK firms are stepping up to support Ukraine's military capabilities. We will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine.'The Prime Minister also announced that UK will deliver a new mobile air defense capability to Ukraine this year.Gravehawk, jointly funded by the UK and Denmark, is a rapidly developed air defense system to meet Ukrainian needs on the battlefield.The innovative system, which is the size of a shipping container, is able to retrofit air-air missiles for ground-based air defense, meaning it can use Ukrainian missiles already in their Armed Forces' possession.With Ukraine under constant Russian bombardment, the Gravehawk system will boost Ukraine's air defenses, allowing them to defend their cities, troops and critical infrastructure.Two prototypes of the air defense capability system were tested in Ukraine in September, and a further 15 will follow this year, according to the Prime Minister's Office.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX