WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Truist Financial Corporation (TFC):Earnings: $1.216 billion in Q4 vs. -$5.167 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.91 in Q4 vs. -$3.87 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Truist Financial Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.211 billion or $0.91 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.88 per share Revenue: $5.11 billion in Q4 vs. $4.94 billion in the same period last year.