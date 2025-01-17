WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $367 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $159 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.Excluding items, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $378 million or $0.85 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $1.986 billion from $1.988 billion last year.Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): $367 Mln. vs. $159 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.83 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.986 Bln vs. $1.988 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX