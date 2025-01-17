WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of State has announced that it is imposing visa restrictions on multiple senior executives of travel agencies operating in Europe and Asia for facilitating irregular migration to the United States.'We will continue to take steps to impose visa restrictions against owners, executives, and senior officials as part of our broader campaign against such exploitative practices within and beyond the Western Hemisphere, in collaboration with partners in government and the private sector,' State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller said in a statement.No one should profit from vulnerable migrants - not smugglers, private companies, or public officials,' he added.The State Department has already taken steps to impose visa restrictions on individuals from 16 countries in Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, Asia, Northern Africa, and Western Africa, helping to close more than 70 charter flight routes, including routes connecting Nicaragua to Cuba and Libya.This visa restriction policy is global and also applies to individuals who otherwise qualify for the Visa Waiver Program.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX