HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) released a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $1.095 billion, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $1.113 billion, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.Excluding items, Schlumberger Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $1.311 billion or $0.92 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $9.284 billion from $8.990 billion last year.Schlumberger Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): $1.095 Bln. vs. $1.113 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.77 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $9.284 Bln vs. $8.990 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX