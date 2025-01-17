WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $498 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $215 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $1.968 billion from $1.732 billion last year.Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): $498 Mln. vs. $215 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.34 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.968 Bln vs. $1.732 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX