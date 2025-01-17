WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp. (STT) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled $783 million, or $2.46 per share. This compares with $210 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $3.412 billion from $3.043 billion last year.State Street Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): $783 Mln. vs. $210 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.46 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.412 Bln vs. $3.043 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX