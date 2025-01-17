WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Last year saw the fastest annual rise in the concentration of atmospheric carbon dioxide, the most significant planet-warming gas, a Met Office study finds.The measured rise of 3.58 parts per million (ppm) exceeded the Met Office's prediction of 2.84 ± 0.54 ppm.Satellite measurements also showed a very large rise across the globe, due to the impact of record high emissions from fossil fuel burning being magnified by weaker natural carbon sinks - such as tropical forests - and exceptional wildfires. These were due to widespread hot, dry conditions, partly linked to El Niño and partly to other factors including climate change.But if global warming is to be limited to 1.5°C, the build-up of CO? in the air already needs to be slowing to 1.8 ppm per year, according to calculations used by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.The CO? rise between 2024 and 2025 is forecast to be less extreme than last year due to a partial re-strengthening of carbon sinks linked to a shift from El Niño to La Niña conditions.However, even this slower rise will still be too fast to track the IPCC's scenarios that limit global warming to 1.5°C with little or no overshoot.The build-up of CO? and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere has already heated the climate to damaging levels. Professor Richard Betts, who leads the production of the forecast, said: 'Last week, it was confirmed that 2024 was the warmest year on record, with annual average temperatures higher than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels for the first time. While this does not represent a failure to achieve the Paris Agreement target, as that would require breaching warming 1.5°C over a longer period and we may see a slightly cooler year in 2025, the long-term warming trend will continue because CO? is still building up in the atmosphere.'La Niña conditions are expected to cause forests and other ecosystems to soak up more carbon than last year, temporarily slowing the rise in atmospheric CO?, according to him. However, he called for urgent action internationally for rapid emissions cuts to limit the global warming below 1.5°C.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX