LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer price inflation rose for the second straight month in December to the highest level in four months amid higher energy costs, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.The producer price index climbed 1.6 percent year-on-year in December, faster than the 1.2 percent rise in November.The price growth in energy accelerated to 7.0 percent from 4.7 percent in the prior month. Prices for intermediate goods also rose at a faster pace of 1.4 percent. Excluding the energy group, producer price inflation remained stable at 0.5 percent.On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.2 percent in December, after rising 0.3 percent in November.In 2024, industrial producer prices recorded an average annual variation of 0.3 percent versus a flat change in 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX