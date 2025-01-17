CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment improved in the backdrop of recent data from the U.S. that showed softer-than-expected levels of core inflation, producer price inflation and retail sales. Earnings scorecards from the corporate sector as well as anticipation ahead of the U.S. Presidential inauguration also supported sentiment.Wall Street Futures are trading in the green. European benchmarks rallied. Mixed sentiment however prevailed in the Asian markets.The Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields are trading mixed. Crude oil prices are directionless. Gold slipped amidst waning safe haven demand. Cryptocurrencies rallied. Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 43,321.50, up 0.39% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,959.90, up 0.38% Germany's DAX at 20,853.46, up 1.07% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,505.47, up 1.35% France's CAC 40 at 7,714.59, up 1.05% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,144.35, up 0.73% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,438.00, down 0.41% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,310.40, down 0.20% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,241.82, up 0.18% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,584.06, up 0.31%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0300, down 0.02% GBP/USD at 1.2210, down 0.25% USD/JPY at 155.70, up 0.25% AUD/USD at 0.6198, down 0.19% USD/CAD at 1.4414, up 0.14% Dollar Index at 109.03, up 0.07%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.589%, down 0.37% Germany at 2.4965%, down 1.01% France at 3.294%, down 1.35% U.K. at 4.6875%, up 0.12% Japan at 1.200%, up 0.00%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $81.19, down 0.12%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $77.90, up 0.06%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,739.24, down 0.42%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $102,309.70, up 3.40% Ethereum at $3,425.52, up 2.69% XRP at $3.32, up 4.84% Solana at $218.72, up 5.43% BNB at $724.27, up 1.92%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX