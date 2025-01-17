WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization is calling for $ 1.5 billion for its 2025 Health Emergency Appeal, to support life-saving health interventions worldwide.WHO's Health Emergency Appeal comes at a time conflict, climate change, epidemics, and displacement are converging to create an unparalleled global health crisis, with 305 million people in urgent need of humanitarian assistance in 2025.The appeal, launched by WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, outlines the critical priorities and resources needed to address 42 ongoing health emergencies. They include 17 Grade 3 crises - the most severe emergencies requiring the highest level of response. With health systems stretched to their limits and global financial resources dwindling, WHO estimates that $ 1.5 billion is needed to help people facing the most difficult situations.'Conflicts, outbreaks, climate-related disasters and other health emergencies are no longer isolated or occasional - they are relentless, overlapping and intensifying,' said the WHO chief.WHO said it is committed to delivering emergency health assistance, including in conflict zones such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the occupied Palestinian territory and Sudan. WHO's response in emergencies is aligned with wider humanitarian efforts and prioritizes providing essential care and medical supplies; treating malnutrition and supporting maternal and child health; conducting vaccination campaigns to prevent disease outbreaks; and offering mental health support to populations impacted by trauma.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX