JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Employment in Iceland grew in November from the previous month as well as from the same period a year ago, preliminary figures from Statistics Iceland showed Friday.The number of those registered as employed in the Icelandic labor market rose by 2 percent or by 4,400 persons year-on-year to total 223,221 persons in November, the statistical office said.The figure also increased from 221,533 unemployed registered in October.Data released earlier in the month showed that Iceland's jobless rate declined for the second straight month in November.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX