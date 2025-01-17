JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Taxable wages and salaries in Iceland grew in November from the previous month mainly due to the December bonus, preliminary figures from the Statistics Iceland showed on Friday.Wages and salaries increased 9.0 percent from October and 6.4 percent from the same month a year ago.The total taxable wages in November was ISK 183.7 billion versus ISK 168.5 billion in October. The figure was ISK 172.7 billion in the same month of 2023.The number of employees was about 216,300 and the number of employers was about 22,400.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX