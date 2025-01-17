WCH Service Bureau: WCH Joins athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Provider Credentialing and State Licensure

As a new Marketplace partner, WCH joins an expansive, open ecosystem that allows for integration with third-party applications, services, and systems to make innovative solutions available to more than 160,000 providers on the athenaOne network. The Marketplace allows athenaOne customers the ability to access and efficiently integrate with solutions that augment the functionality of the athenaOne platform, helping providers and administrators eliminate friction for patients while working to improve practice outcomes and financial performance

WCH, a provider of billing and credentialing services, today announced an agreement with athenahealth, Inc. through the company's award-winning athenahealth® Marketplace program. Now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers, the newly integrated WCH provider credentialing and state licensure solutions enable access to a comprehensive suite of services for all your provider onboarding and maintenance needs. The athenahealth Marketplace empowers athenahealth customers to easily discover and implement solutions that meet their unique needs, fostering a more efficient and patient-centered approach to care.

Credentialing Maintenance by WCH: Your Trusted Partner for Effortless Compliance

With over two decades of experience, WCH has established itself as a trusted partner for credentialing solutions.

WCH's expertise lies in navigating the complexities of the healthcare landscape, including:

Streamlining the credentialing process: WCH's experienced team ensures efficient and accurate application submissions, minimizing delays and maximizing reimbursement rates.

Ensuring compliance: WCH stays abreast of all relevant regulatory changes and ensures providers meet all necessary requirements.

Providing exceptional support: WCH offers dedicated support to address any questions or concerns throughout the credentialing journey.

By leveraging WCH's expertise, healthcare providers can:

Reduce administrative burden: Free up valuable time and resources for patient care.

Improve efficiency: Streamline workflows and minimize delays in the credentialing process.

Enhance compliance: Mitigate the risk of non-compliance penalties and ensure uninterrupted patient care.

As a new Marketplace partner, WCH joins an expansive, open ecosystem that allows for integration with third-party applications, services, and systems to make innovative solutions available to more than 160,000 providers on the athenaOne network. The Marketplace allows athenaOne customers the ability to access and efficiently integrate with solutions that augment the functionality of the athenaOne platform, helping providers and administrators eliminate friction for patients while working to improve practice outcomes and financial performance.

To learn more about WCH's new integrated application on the Marketplace, please visit WCH's product listing page.

About WCH

With over 20 years of experience, WCH is a leading multi-service enterprise providing comprehensive medical billing, provider credentialing, medical chart auditing, and software solutions. Learn more at https://wchsb.com/company/

About the athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, one of the largest healthcare app stores, offers customers a diverse range of integrated solutions and innovative applications designed to enhance the athenaOne experience. Nearly 75% of athenahealth customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 500 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's all-in-one solution that improves clinical effectiveness, patient experience, and financial performance. Learn more about our comprehensive Marketplace program at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

Contact Information

Barno Kasimova

Regional Sales Associate

barnok@wchsb.com

(929) 924-6026

SOURCE: WCH Service Bureau

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire