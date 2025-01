BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS), a manufacturer of solar modules, Friday said that Jinko Solar Co., Ltd, in which JinkoSolar Holding has 58.59 percent stake, reported preliminary net income in the range of RMB80 million - RMB120 million for the full year, a decrease of 98.39% - 98.92%.Excluding items, the company sees net loss of RMB750 million - RMB1.050 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX