WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ServiceNow (NOW), an AI-driven business transformation, Friday announced its plan to acquire Cuein, an innovator in AI-native conversational data analysis and insights. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.This strategic move is set to enhance ServiceNow's AI capabilities, further solidifying its position as a key player in the field of enterprise AI.By integrating Cuein's expertise, ServiceNow plans to elevate the performance of its AI Agents, enabling them to seamlessly process and analyze data from disparate customer interactions across multiple channels and systems.The company expects to close the deal in the first quarter of 2025.NOW is trading at $1,068.01 in the pre-market, up 1.03 percent or $10.85 on the New York Stock Exchange.