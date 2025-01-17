Anzeige
17.01.2025 15:42 Uhr
Pizza Hut Middle East: To prove its commitment to freshness, Pizza Hut launches a new frozen pizza

Pizza Hut pranks customers and influencers in select supermarkets across the region with an empty frozen pizza box to bring awareness to their fresh dough

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza Hut Middle East has introduced a surprising element to its product lineup with the launch of their first-ever frozen pizza, now available in select supermarkets across the region. While the launch itself caught many off guard, the true surprise awaited inside the box. Customers found that there was no pizza inside the box, but rather a note explaining the reason why the box was empty.

"Sorry, we don't do frozen pizzas.
Our dough is freshly made every single day.
But don't worry, here's a voucher to get a fresh one on our app."

In an industry often associated with frozen ingredients, Pizza Hut wanted to remind everyone that their pizzas are never frozen. That's when their creative agency, Publicis Middle East, decided to humorously call out the fact that even when Pizza Hut does frozen pizzas, they don't.

Augusto Correia, Creative Director at Publicis Dubai, shares how the idea came to life: "Like most people, at first I assumed Pizza Hut's dough was pre-made and frozen. It then became clear to us that we needed to prove the public wrong with something just as surprising as the fact itself. So, the reason behind the stunt wasn't just about poking fun-it was a way of cutting through the noise and debunking a common misconception about the Quick Service Restaurants industry."

The frozen pizza stunt is part of a larger effort to educate customers while reinforcing the brand's dedication to quality. Pizza Hut is proving that they can make the conversation around quality not only informative but fun through their new platform 'What's in the Box'-which aims to shed light on their fresh dough which is prepared daily, their freshly made sauce, the fact that every pizza is made to order, and other quality practices such as ingredient sourcing and partnerships.

Beverley D'Cruz, General Manager - Middle East and Pakistan at Pizza Hut, says of the idea: "In today's world, consumers are overwhelmed with information, especially around food quality. We wanted people to be engaged. This stunt allowed us to showcase our commitment to freshness. When people are surprised, they pay attention-and they remember."

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lM67zg1SV_Q
Photos: https://lion.box.com/s/es4pc2n4s1gmmai5moicxhn2sc47ardl

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/to-prove-its-commitment-to-freshness-pizza-hut-launches-a-new-frozen-pizza-302354323.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
