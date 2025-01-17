EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Highlights of the Results

Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2024:

Gross revenue was at Rs 223.2 billion ($2,608.9 million1), an increase of 0.1% QoQ and 0.5% YoY. IT services segment revenue was at $2,629.1 million, decrease of 1.2% QoQ and 1.0% YoY. Non-GAAP2 constant currency IT Services segment revenue increased 0.1% QoQ and decreased 0.7% YoY. Total bookings3 was at $3,514 million. Large deal bookings4 was at $961 million, an increase of 6.0% YoY in constant currency2. IT services operating margin5 for the quarter was at 17.5%, an increase of 0.7% QoQ and 1.5% YoY. Net income for the quarter was at Rs 33.5 billion ($392.0 million1), an increase of 4.5% QoQ and 24.5% YoY. Earnings per share for the quarter was at Rs 3.21 ($0.041), an increase of 4.6% QoQ and 24.4% YoY. Operating cash flows of Rs 49.3 billion ($576.4 million1), an increase of 3.0% YoY and at 146.5% of Net Income for the quarter. Voluntary attrition was at 15.3% on a trailing 12-month basis. Interim dividend declared of Rs 6 ($0.0701) per equity share/ADS. Capital allocation policy revised to increase the payout percentage from 45% - 50% to 70% or above of the net income cumulatively on a block of 3-year period.

Outlook for the Quarter ending March 31, 2025

We expect revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,602 million to $2,655 million*. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)1.0 % to 1.0 % in constant currency terms.

*Outlook for the Quarter ending March 31, 2025, is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.27, Euro/USD at 1.06, AUD/USD at 0.65, USD/INR at 84.29 and CAD/USD at 0.71

Performance for the Quarter ended December 31, 2024

Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, said, "In a seasonally weak quarter, our strong in quarter execution helped us deliver above the top end of our revenue guidance. We also achieved our highest margins in the past three years while continuing to invest in our people. We closed 17 large deals with a total value of $1B. We are advancing steadily and investing decisively to lead our clients in an AI-driven future."

Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer, said, "We expanded margins for a fourth consecutive quarter, enabling us to achieve our previously stated target margin of 17.5%. Our EPS grew 24.4% YoY and operating cash flow was at 146.5% of net income. We are pleased to share that the board has approved our revised capital allocation policy that increases the committed payout percentage to 70% or above in a block of 3 years. In addition, board has also declared an interim dividend of INR 6 per share."

For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = Rs 85.55, as published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on December 31, 2024. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services business segment for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was US$1= Rs 84.76 Constant currency for a period is the product of volumes in that period times the average actual exchange rate of the corresponding comparative period. Total Bookings refers to the total contract value of all orders that were booked during the period including new orders, renewals, and increases to existing contracts. Bookings do not reflect subsequent terminations or reductions related to bookings originally recorded in prior fiscal periods. Bookings are recorded using then-existing foreign currency exchange rates and are not subsequently adjusted for foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The revenues from these contracts accrue over the tenure of the contract. For constant currency growth rates, refer to note 2. Large deal bookings consist of deals greater than or equal to $30 million in total contract value. IT Services Operating Margin refers to Segment Results Total as reflected in IFRS financials.

Highlights of Strategic Deal Wins

In the third quarter, Wipro continued to win large and strategic deals across industries. Key highlights include:

A US-based health insurance company has selected Wipro for a multi-phase enterprise transformation program. Wipro will implement its industry leading Individual Consumer Affordable Care Act (ACA) and commercial Employer Group Enrolment & Billing platform. Wipro's AI enabled "Payer-in-a-box" solution will deliver integrated enrolment processing; billing; faster payment processing; improve accuracy, speed & efficiency of financial reconciliation; and enhanced customer services. The program will drive enhanced member experience, better financial management controls, as well as operational efficiency for the client. A US-based leading media corporation has selected Wipro to transform its advertising operations and drive growth in a competitive market. Leveraging its global delivery model, deep expertise in advertising operations, and AI-powered automation, Wipro will deliver operational stability, foster innovation and unlock efficiencies across the value chain for the client. Wipro's specialized knowledge in media operations enables the delivery of tailored, high-quality, and scalable solutions designed to address the client's unique challenges. A leading Indian private banking and financial services institution has selected Wipro to transform and modernize its Core Banking System. Leveraging its deep domain expertise and consultative approach, Wipro will help the client build the "Bank of the Future" - powered by a modern, scalable, and flexible digital platform. The project will improve the client's customer centricity and platform scalability, while enhancing operational efficiency. A global Telecom network solutions organization has selected Wipro as a Strategic partner to provide network integration and business application services for its 5G software products in Japan. The Wipro team will leverage its deep engineering, AI, and automation expertise to provide product implementation, customization, and integration services. Wipro will also transform the client's current operating model through a vendor consolidation program. This transformation will empower the client to become more agile and drive sustainable growth to continue offering market-leading propositions to its customers. One of the largest health insurers in USA has renewed its engagement with Wipro to operate an end-to-end platform to support its growing (Affordable Care Act) ACA business. Wipro will deliver a PaaS (Platform as a Service) solution and ensure data security, platform stability, and seamless business continuity. Through this solution, the client will have increased flexibility to handle membership growth, improved customer service and assured compliance with regulations. A global leader in legal technology, payments and banking infrastructure has selected Wipro to improve its overall business efficiency and overhaul its IT infrastructure. The Wipro team will rationalize and stabilize the client's IT operations as well as create a dashboard for better visibility of business performance. As a result, the client will see a reduction in IT incidents and operational costs, as well as increased efficiency and automation. Wipro has been selected by a leading Indian multinational conglomerate to provide technology support services across the client's group companies. Wipro will leverage its proprietary AI-powered solutions to deliver services around multi-cloud, data centre, business applications and end-user environments. These solutions will be continuously enhanced to ensure safe, scalable, and reliable performance for the client. A US-based health insurance company has renewed its engagement with Wipro to continue to deliver a comprehensive Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) solution for Affordable Care Act (ACA) members. The innovative solution comprises an AI-powered contact center, sales & support as well as billing & enrolment services. The project will deliver high performance and enhanced member experience while streamlining operations and complying with industry regulations. A US-based global investment manager has selected Wipro to deliver IT Helpdesk and Digital workplace support services. The Wipro team will deliver personalized services, including desktop engineering and deskside solutions, to support the client's global employee base. As a result, the client will experience more reliable, stable, and scalable services as well as an enhanced employee experience. A leading European utilities provider has selected Wipro to deliver innovative AI solutions for preventative maintenance of their water pipelines. Wipro leveraged its InspectAI solution to analyze and detect anomalies from videos taken inside underground water pipelines using robotics. Once rolled out at scale, the client will see a reduction of inspection efforts of up to 35% and a reduction of maintenance costs of up to 20%. Wipro will support a large technology migration for a US-based health insurance company and set a foundation to help them succeed in the AI era. The Wipro team also showcased an AI-powered software development solution to modernize the client's billing platform. This initiative would lead to increased productivity, reduction in defects, leading to fewer bugs and errors and more than 20% in cost savings. Wipro deployed an Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solution and built customized AI models for a Canadian automotive manufacturer. The solution streamlines the extraction of information from unstructured documents with over 90% accuracy. This project will help the client to precisely generate quotations for the end-customers with a 30% improvement in the efficiency of their sales team. A global payments company has selected Wipro to modernize its financial forecasting applications. Wipro will deliver a flexible cloud native application, integrating its AI-powered accelerators. This will enable multi-currency forecasting, faster deployment of new model types, and automate error notifications and resolutions. Through this project the client will achieve close to 90% accuracy in forecasting and reduce the model development cycle time by 30%. A US-based pharmaceutical company has selected Wipro to improve efficiency and productivity of their HR operations. The Wipro team will develop a set of Gen AI-based solutions that will enhance the client's operations, increase the accuracy of information dissemination, and improve employees' engagement with their HR systems. The Wipro team will continue to scale and enhance this sophisticated, responsive, and intelligent system to be leveraged across the organization to simplify operations, reduce workload, and improve overall efficiency.

Analyst Recognition

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Avasant's Generative AI Services 2024 RadarView Wipro was named as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Security Services in the AI Era 2024-2025 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US52048124 Nov 2024) Wipro was classified as a Leader in Everest Group's Data and Analytics (D&A) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 Wipro was positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Industry Cloud Professional Services 2024 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US51036624 Dec 2024) Wipro was positioned as a Horizon 3 - Market Leader in the HFS Horizons: Sustainability Services, 2024 report Wipro was ranked as a Leader in Avasant's Digital Talent Capability 2024 RadarView Wipro was positioned as a Leader in Everest Group's Semiconductor Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 Wipro was positioned as a Leader in Avasant's SAP S/4HANA Services 2024-2025 RadarView Wipro was featured as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens - Next-Gen ADM Services 2024 (multiple quadrants) Wipro was ranked as a Leader in Avasant's Intelligent ITOps Services 2024-2025 RadarView Wipro was rated as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens - Contact Center-Customer Experience Services 2024 (multiple quadrants) Wipro was recognized as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens - Future of Work Services 2024 (multiple quadrants) Wipro was positioned as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services

IT Products

IT Products segment revenue for the quarter was Rs 0.7 billion ($8.7 million1) IT Products segment results for the quarter were Rs 0.03 billion ($0.3 million1)

Please refer to the table at the end for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.

About Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts that are excluded or included, as the case may be, from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

The table at the end provides IT Services Revenue on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating IT Services Revenue from the current reporting period into U.S. dollars based on the currency conversion rate in effect for the prior reporting period. We refer to growth rates in constant currency so that business results may be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Further, in the normal course of business, we may divest a portion of our business which may not be strategic. We refer to the growth rates in both reported and constant currency adjusting for such divestments in order to represent the comparable growth rates.

Our key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Our key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures are not comparable to, nor should be substituted for, an analysis of our revenue over time and involve estimates and judgments. In addition to our non-GAAP measures, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure should be carefully evaluated.

Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2024, prepared under IFRS, along with individual business segment reports, are available in the Investors section of our website www.wipro.com/investors/

Quarterly Conference Call

We will hold an earnings conference call today at 07:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time (8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss our performance for the quarter. The audio from the conference call will be available online through a webcast and can be accessed at the following link- https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=WIP170125

An audio recording of the management discussions and the question-and-answer session will be available online and will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.wipro.com

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 230,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our clients, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) As at March 31, 2024 As at December 31, 2024 Convenience translation into US

dollar in millions (unaudited)

Refer to Note 2(iii) ASSETS Goodwill 316,002 324,686 3,795 Intangible assets 32,748 29,101 340 Property, plant and equipment 81,608 77,760 909 Right-of-Use assets 17,955 21,886 256 Financial assets Derivative assets 25 - - Investments 21,629 30,100 352 Trade receivables 4,045 599 7 Other financial assets 5,550 5,039 59 Investments accounted for using the equity method 1,044 1,034 12 Deferred tax assets 1,817 1,811 21 Non-current tax assets 9,043 7,861 92 Other non-current assets 10,331 7,424 87 Total non-current assets 501,797 507,301 5,930 Inventories 907 724 8 Financial assets Derivative assets 1,333 859 10 Investments 311,171 436,108 5,098 Cash and cash equivalents 96,953 125,744 1,470 Trade receivables 115,477 114,616 1,340 Unbilled receivables 58,345 58,775 686 Other financial assets 10,536 9,107 106 Contract assets 19,854 14,205 166 Current tax assets 6,484 5,868 69 Other current assets 29,602 28,712 336 Total current assets 650,662 794,718 9,289 TOTAL ASSETS 1,152,459 1,302,019 15,219 EQUITY Share capital 10,450 20,938 245 Share premium 3,291 1,921 22 Retained earnings 630,936 733,625 8,576 Share-based payment reserve 6,384 6,496 76 Special Economic Zone re-investment reserve 42,129 31,905 373 Other components of equity 56,693 58,964 689 Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company 749,883 853,849 9,981 Non-controlling interests 1,340 1,963 23 TOTAL EQUITY 751,223 855,812 10,004 LIABILITIES Financial liabilities Loans and borrowings 62,300 64,034 748 Lease liabilities 13,962 18,783 220 Derivative liabilities 4 5 ^ Other financial liabilities 4,985 7,825 91 Deferred tax liabilities 17,467 16,813 197 Non-current tax liabilities 37,090 41,330 483 Other non-current liabilities 12,970 16,161 189 Provisions - 381 4 Total non-current liabilities 148,778 165,332 1,932 Financial liabilities Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts 79,166 102,638 1,200 Lease liabilities 9,221 8,104 95 Derivative liabilities 558 2,947 34 Trade payables and accrued expenses 88,566 81,200 949 Other financial liabilities 2,272 3,110 36 Contract liabilities 17,653 21,413 250 Current tax liabilities 21,756 30,301 354 Other current liabilities 31,295 29,664 347 Provisions 1,971 1,498 18 Total current liabilities 252,458 280,875 3,283 TOTAL LIABILITIES 401,236 446,207 5,215 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,152,459 1,302,019 15,219

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) Three months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31, 2023 2024 2024 2023 2024 2024 Convenience translation into US dollar in millions (unaudited) Refer to Note 2(iii) Convenience translation into US dollar in millions (unaudited) Refer to Note 2(iii) Revenues 222,051 223,188 2,609 675,520 665,842 7,783 Cost of revenues (153,826 ) (153,922 ) (1,799 ) (474,278 ) (462,277 ) (5,404 ) Gross profit 68,225 69,266 810 201,242 203,565 2,379 Selling and marketing expenses (19,178 ) (16,081 ) (188 ) (54,529 ) (49,313 ) (576 ) General and administrative expenses (16,444 ) (14,629 ) (171 ) (46,455 ) (41,876 ) (490 ) Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net 262 410 5 468 (192 ) (2 ) Results from operating activities 32,865 38,966 456 100,726 112,184 1,311 Finance expenses (3,125 ) (4,146 ) (48 ) (9,244 ) (11,003 ) (129 ) Finance and other income 5,785 9,708 113 17,137 26,383 309 Share of net profit/ (loss) of associate and joint venture accounted for using the equity method (4 ) 5 ^ (31 ) (37 ) ^ Profit before tax 35,521 44,533 521 108,588 127,527 1,491 Income tax expense (8,515 ) (10,866 ) (127 ) (26,049 ) (31,228 ) (365 ) Profit for the period 27,006 33,667 394 82,539 96,299 1,126 Profit attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 26,942 33,538 392 82,106 95,658 1,118 Non-controlling interests 64 129 2 433 641 8 Profit for the period 27,006 33,667 394 82,539 96,299 1,126 Earnings per equity share: Attributable to equity holders of the Company Basic 2.58 3.21 0.04 7.73 9.15 0.11 Diluted 2.58 3.20 0.04 7.71 9.13 0.11 Weighted average number of equity shares used in computing earnings per equity share Basic 10,436,941,772 10,457,414,881 10,457,414,881 10,621,971,206 10,454,728,795 10,454,728,795 Diluted 10,461,832,626 10,482,964,010 10,482,964,010 10,653,650,208 10,481,436,710 10,481,436,710 ^ Value is less than 0.5

Information on reportable segments for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, December 31, 2023, nine months ended December 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and year ended March 31, 2024 are as follows:

Particulars Three months ended Nine months ended Year ended December

31, 2024 September

30, 2024 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2024 December

31, 2023 March

31, 2024 Audited Audited Audited Audited Audited Audited Segment revenue IT Services Americas 1 72,010 68,393 68,581 208,103 201,001 268,230 Americas 2 68,120 67,932 66,541 203,390 201,758 269,482 Europe 59,282 61,821 61,473 181,525 192,583 253,927 APMEA 23,439 23,811 24,913 70,753 77,678 102,177 Total of IT Services 222,851 221,957 221,508 663,771 673,020 893,816 IT Products 747 663 805 1,879 2,968 4,127 Total segment revenue 223,598 222,620 222,313 665,650 675,988 897,943 Segment result IT Services Americas 1 14,966 13,338 16,459 41,991 45,283 59,364 Americas 2 15,275 15,005 15,180 45,813 43,372 59,163 Europe 7,600 7,821 7,906 21,294 25,421 33,354 APMEA 3,667 3,070 3,433 9,178 9,218 12,619 Unallocated (2,518 ) (1,912 ) (7,552 ) (5,907 ) (15,293 ) (20,304 ) Total of IT Services 38,990 37,322 35,426 112,369 108,001 144,196 IT Products 29 (183 ) 114 (201 ) (514 ) (371 ) Reconciling Items (53 ) 10 (2,675 ) 16 (6,761 ) (7,726 ) Total segment result 38,966 37,149 32,865 112,184 100,726 136,099 Finance expenses (4,146 ) (3,569 ) (3,125 ) (11,003 ) (9,244 ) (12,552 ) Finance and other income 9,708 9,195 5,785 26,383 17,137 23,896 Share of net profit/ (loss) of associate and joint venture accounted for using the equity method 5 3 (4 ) (37 ) (31 ) (233 ) Profit before tax 44,533 42,778 35,521 127,527 108,588 147,210

Additional Information:

The Company is organized into the following operating segments: IT Services and IT Products.

IT Services: The IT Services segment primarily consists of IT services offerings to customers organized by four Strategic Market Units ("SMUs") - Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe and Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa ("APMEA"). Americas 1 and Americas 2 are primarily organized by industry sector, while Europe and APMEA are organized by countries.

Americas 1 includes the entire business of Latin America ("LATAM") and the following industry sectors in the United States of America: Communications, media and information services, Software and gaming, New age technology, Consumer goods, medical devices and life sciences, Healthcare, and Technology products and services. Americas 2 includes the entire business in Canada and the following industry sectors in the United States of America: Banking and financial services, Energy, Manufacturing and resources, Capital markets and insurance, and Hi-tech.

Europe consists of the United Kingdom and Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Northern Europe and Southern Europe.

APMEA consists of Australia and New Zealand, India, Middle East, South-East Asia, Japan and Africa.

Revenue from each customer is attributed to the respective SMUs based on the location of the customer's primary buying center of such services. With respect to certain strategic global customers, revenue may be generated from multiple countries based on such customer's buying centers, but the total revenue related to these strategic global customers are attributed to a single SMU based on the geographical location of key decision makers.

IT Products: The Company is a value-added reseller of security, packaged and SaaS software for leading international brands. In certain total outsourcing contracts of the IT Services segment, the Company delivers hardware, software products and other related deliverables. Revenue relating to these items is reported as revenue from the sale of IT Products.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures

1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue to IT Services Revenue as per IFRS ($Mn)

Three Months ended December 31, 2024 IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $2,629.1 Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $32.3 Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on previous quarter exchange rates $2,661.4 Three Months ended December 31, 2024 IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $2,629.1 Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $9.1 Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on exchange rates of comparable period in previous year $2,638.1

2. Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow for three months and nine months ended December 31, 2024

Amount in INR Mn Three months ended

December 31, 2024 Nine months ended

December 31, 2024 Net Income for the period [A] 33,667 96,299 Computation of Free Cash Flow Net cash generated from operating activities [B] 49,312 131,961 Add/ (deduct) cash inflow/ (outflow)on: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,845) (7,862) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 57 1,516 Free Cash Flow [C] 46,524 125,615 Operating Cash Flow as percentage of Net Income [B/A] 146.5% 137.0% Free Cash Flow as percentage of Net Income [C/A] 138.2% 130.4%

