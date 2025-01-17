The Now Corp.: Green Rain Solar Inc., a Subsidiary of The Now Corporation , Announces the Launch of Self-Contained Solar Greenhouses with Integrated Irrigation and Backup Power Systems

Green Rain Solar Inc., a subsidiary of The Now Corporation (OTC PINK:NWPN) and a leader in urban solar energy and grid integration, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its premiere self-contained Solar Greenhouse system. This innovative greenhouse integrates a fully autonomous irrigation system and backup battery supply, offering a sustainable solution for urban farming and renewable energy generation.

Green Rain Solar Inc. continues to develop cutting-edge solar solutions to address urban challenges. The new Solar Greenhouses will enhance rooftop farming by combining vegetation benefits with advanced solar panel technology. Research shows that vegetation-covered rooftops extend roof life, conserve energy, and reduce stormwater runoff and air pollution. Additionally, these green roofs cool their surroundings through evaporation, which boosts the efficiency of photovoltaic panels. By reducing airborne pollutants and dust particles, rooftop plants further enhance solar panel performance.

Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of The Now Corporation, states, "Our Solar Greenhouses are designed to meet the demand for year-round, high-quality vegetation while maximizing return on investment for our customers. With integrated Aquaponics systems, these greenhouses optimize yield within limited spaces-whether atop commercial rooftops or standalone in water-scarce environments. They remain entirely powered by solar energy, reducing utility costs and generating continuous growth opportunities for users."

Community Impact and Vision

The project also aligns with Green Rain Solar's commitment to social responsibility. By transforming underutilized urban spaces into solar-powered greenhouses, the company addresses the lack of access to locally sourced, fresh, and organically grown produce in inner cities. These sustainable farms will serve as a vital resource, improving public health and well-being in urban areas.

Papadakis added:

"We are thrilled to redefine urban farming with a sustainable solution that meets energy and food production needs. This initiative represents a significant step toward achieving a dual benefit for our communities-providing clean energy and fresh produce while addressing critical challenges in high-energy-cost urban areas."

Green Rain Solar Inc. remains focused on innovative solutions to maximize efficiency and sustainability for urban environments. The company invites shareholders and stakeholders to join this journey of transformation and innovation.

About Green Rain Solar Inc.

Green Rain Solar Inc., a subsidiary of The Now Corporation (OTC:NWPN), is a solar energy utility company specializing in urban solar energy and grid integration. The company develops innovative rooftop solar projects to transform sunlight into grid-connected power, promoting sustainable energy solutions for high-cost urban areas.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of The Now Corporation to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, The Now Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

