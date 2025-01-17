NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Tourist arrivals to Cyprus during December increased and the main share of them came from the U.K., data from the statistical office Cystat showed on Friday.The tourist arrivals grew 7.6 percent year-on-year to 133,063 in December, Cystat said.In the full year 2024, arrivals rose 5.1 percent to 4.04 million.British tourists accounted for 23.7 percent of total arrivals followed with those from Israel, forming 17.4 percent. Poland, Greece and Germany were the other main countries from where tourists came to Cyprus.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX