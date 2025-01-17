WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Friday announced its Chief Executive Officer Chris Killoy's decision to retire from the position.Killoy will continue to serve as a Special Advisor to the new CEO and the Board of Directors till his planned retirement in May.The company has also announced that Todd Seyfert will assume the role of President and CEO, effective March 1.Seyfert most recently held the position of CEO at FeraDyne Outdoors, LLC, a prominent manufacturer of premium archery and hunting products.RGR is currently trading at $36.07 up 0.36 percent on the $0.13 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX