Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ABC0 | ISIN: US68268W1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 0S1
Tradegate
15.01.25
17:50 Uhr
52,80 Euro
-0,36
-0,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,5253,6618:35
53,5253,6618:35
ACCESS Newswire
17.01.2025 17:14 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OneMain Financial: 5 Steps to Get an Emergency Loan

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2025 / Emergencies can happen anytime, from a flooded basement to a major health crisis. The common denominator is the need for funds to pay for them. One option to get those extra funds at the last minute is to search for emergency loans.

Below are five steps to get an emergency loan when low on cash. Applicants can apply for a loan at a brick and mortar, or from the comfort of their own home with an online lender where they may be able to speak with a loan specialist to help them better understand the borrowing process.

1. Check credit scores

Lenders will use the applicant's credit score as a metric for pre-approval and final approval of a loan request. Those getting ready to apply for an emergency loan should always begin by checking their credit score.

Low credit scores don't necessarily mean the loan won't get approved. Knowing it's low will prepare the applicant for what they'll hear from lenders. Checking their credit score can also help them understand the steps needed to improve that score for future loan applications.

2. Pre-qualify online

Many online lenders offer applicants a way to get pre-approved for a loan. The applicant enters the amount of money they want to borrow, basic personal information, and income. The system will then make a "soft inquiry" on their credit report and let them know if there is a possibility of being approved based on the information provided.

3. Speak to a loan specialist

Some lenders have live loan specialists available to speak to about loan requests. This adds another dimension to applying for an emergency loan because applicants can discuss their needs and ensure that their financial situation is stable enough to take on more debt.

4. Compare available lenders

It's ultimately up to the applicant to determine whether a loan fits their circumstances. Before submitting a final application, they should compare interest rates, loan terms, and fees. These could all vary significantly between lenders.

5. Submit a final application for approval

The "final application" comes after the "pre-screening," and learning which loan is right for the borrower's needs. Once submitted, it subjects the applicant to a "hard inquiry" on their credit report. This may result in a slight credit score decrease and an entry on the applicant's credit report. So, it's best to review each loan request carefully before final submission.

The bottom line

Dozens of online lenders, traditional banks, and credit unions offer emergency loans. That's a lot of options for an applicant to wade through on their own, but with the help of these basic steps and research based on their personal needs, the right lender hopefully won't be hard to find.

SPONSORED CONTENT

About OneMain Financial

View Website

OneMain Financial is the leader in offering nonprime customers responsible access to credit and is dedicated to improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans.

CONTACT:

Sonakshi Murze
Manager
sonakshi.murze@iquanti.com

SOURCE: OneMain Financial



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.