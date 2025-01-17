WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services have confirmed the death of a child from the flu, making it the state's first pediatric flu death of the ongoing flu season.While expressing sympathies for the family of the deceased child, State Health Officer Paula Tran urged people to get vaccinated against the flu.'Respiratory viruses remain a significant health concern, especially in children,' Tran said in a news release.'If you or your loved ones have not received your flu or COVID-19 vaccine yet this season, it's not too late. Vaccines are safe, effective, and save lives'.Due to privacy concerns, the state officials have not disclosed the age or country of residence of the child. However, they did mention that the child was suffering from some health issues which might have complicated his condition.According to emergency department data published by the health department, flu and RSV cases have been rising over the last month with about 6 percent of children being diagnosed with RSV and nearly 5 percent diagnosed with flu. The rate of respiratory illness cases is high in the southern, central and north-central regions of the state.Meanwhile, sixteen pediatric deaths related to flu have been recorded across the nation, as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX