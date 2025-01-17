Dunlop Sports Americas: ASICS Introduces the JAPAN S Golf Shoe: Combining Style and Comfort for the Modern Golfer

Drawing inspiration from one of ASICS® throwback offerings from 1981, ASICS unveils its latest golf footwear model: the all-new JAPAN S Golf shoe. These shoes deliver everyday style and comfort, ensuring golfers look and feel their best throughout the entire round.

Durability & Performance

Crafted with premium materials, the JAPAN S Golf shoes offer golfers a unique alternative to the traditional golf shoe look. The sleek, casual design ensures golfers can effortlessly transition from the course to any social setting, making them a versatile choice on and off the green.

"The JAPAN S Golf shoe blends ASICS's heritage with modern golfing needs," said Ryan Polanco, General Manager at ASICS. "These spikeless golf shoes offer great comfort with specific traction built for the golf swing and walking the course, all while being packaged in a casual sneaker silhouette."

In addition to the design, the JAPAN S Golf shoes prioritize comfort and versatility on the course. Following in the steps of ASICS running shoes, Comfort Ankle Padding is placed on the ankle and tongue to ensure comfort with every move, while the Midsole delivers additional cushioning and shock absorption for maximum comfort during the round. Meanwhile, specifically placed studs and a forefoot pivot circle provide golfers with the extra traction needed during their swing and while walking before, during, and after their rounds.

To protect from the elements, JAPAN S Golf shoes feature a water-resistant Flexible Upper crafted from synthetic leather. This material offers a comfortable fit but also keeps the feet dry and protected from any conditions.

More Colorways for GEL-KAYANO ACE 2

Along with the JAPAN S Golf shoes, ASICS is introducing two new colorways in the GEL-KAYANO ACE 2 model: Glacier Grey/Amber and Carrier Grey/Metropolis. Renowned for its comfort and stability, the GEL-KAYANO ACE 2 provides golfers with support features that ensure golfers maintain full stability and balance to perform at their best.

Additional Features & Benefits

Internal Molded Heel Counter (JAPAN S) : Designed to secure golfers' heel with an adaptive fit.

Heel Studs: More pronounced studs for additional grip while walking the course.

For more information on the JAPAN S Golf shoe and additional GEL-KAYANO ACE 2 colorways, visit us.dunlopsports.com/asics.

Retail Information & Pricing

JAPAN S

Pricing: $99.99

Sizing: Men's: 7-12, 13, 14

Women's: 6-10

Men's Limited Edition: 9-11, 12

Colors: Men's: White/Midnight, White/White, Black/Black, Clay Grey/Oyster Grey

Women's: White/White, White/Mineral Beige

A Limited Edition color White/Jasper Green will be available in March 2025.

GEL-KAYANO ACE 2

Pricing:$169.99

Sizing: Men's: 7-12, 13, 14

Men's Wide: 8-12, 13, 14

Women's: 6-10

Colors: Glacier Grey/Amber, Carrier Grey/Metropolis

Launch Date: February 14, 2025

