CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.The yen fell to 156.34 against the greenback, 190.61 against the pound and 161.01 against the euro, from an early 4-week high of 154.96, 1-1/2-month high of 189.33 and a 5-week high of 159.72, respectively.The yen dropped to 87.55 against the kiwi, 97.16 against the aussie and 108.52 against the loonie, from an early fresh 4-month high of 86.69 and fresh 4-week highs of 96.06 and 107.65, respectively.The yen retreated to 171.05 against the franc, from an early more than 5-week high of 170.25.The currency is seen finding support around 158.00 against the greenback, 195.00 against the pound, 163.00 against the euro, 89.00 against the kiwi, 98.00 against the aussie, 110.00 against the loonie and 174.00 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX