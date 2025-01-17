BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc fell against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.The franc declined to 3-day lows of 0.9152 against the greenback and 0.9414 against the euro, from an early 2-day high of 0.9096 and a 4-day high of 0.9366, respectively.The franc retreated to 1.1150 against the pound, from an early more than 4-month high of 1.1088.The currency is seen finding support around 0.94 against the greenback, 0.95 against the euro and 1.15 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX