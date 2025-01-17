WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The price of crude oil showed a notable move to the downside during trading on Friday, extending the sharp pullback seen in the previous session.After tumbling $1.36 or 1.7 percent to $78.68 a barrel on Thursday, crude for February slumped $0.80 or 1.0 percent to $77.88 a barrel.Crude for February delivery still jumped by about 1 percent for the week after seeing strong gains on Monday and Wednesday.The price of crude oil has recently been supported by the possibility of supply disruptions due to new sanctions by the U.S. on Russia contributed as well to the rise in oil prices.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX