Samstag, 18.01.2025
WKN: A2YN35 | ISIN: DE000A2YN355
Xetra
17.01.25
17:36 Uhr
25,000 Euro
+1,200
+5,04 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
18.01.2025 22:02 Uhr
MWB Research Initiates Coverage on Circus SE with a "Buy" Recommendation and 75 Euro Price Target

Finanznachrichten News

MUNICH, DE / ACCESS Newswire / January 18, 2025 / MWB Research, one of Europe's largest independent research firms, has initiated coverage on Circus SE (XETRA:CA1.DE), issuing a "Buy" recommendation with a price target of 75 Euros. This valuation represents a 215% increase compared to the previous trading day's closing price on XETRA.

Circus SE specializes in Physical AI, a field that combines artificial intelligence with physical systems to enable autonomous operation in real-world settings. Its flagship product, the Circus Autonomy One (CA-1), has gained recognition for its ability to address challenges in the food service sector, particularly in areas such as labor shortages and operational efficiency. According to the company, the CA-1 robot integrates AI-driven software with advanced robotics, allowing it to perform tasks traditionally handled by human workers.

The recommendation from MWB Research comes shortly after Circus SE's announcement of its acquisition of FullyAI, a European company specializing in Agentic AI. This technology focuses on enhancing the decision-making capabilities of autonomous systems. Circus SE has stated that it plans to integrate FullyAI's technology into its Physical AI platforms, including the CA-1, with the aim of advancing human-robot interaction. The acquisition is seen as a strategic move to bolster the company's position in the automation and robotics sector.

Circus SE has reported that it has secured over 8,600 pre-orders for the CA-1 since the product's launch. These orders, which span multiple industries, represent a potential annual revenue of approximately 1.1 billion euros from recurring AI software fees and an additional 1.7 billion euros from robotic sales. The pre-orders reflect significant interest in the application of autonomous systems within industries that rely on labor-intensive processes.

MWB Research's analysis highlights the broader implications of Circus SE's technology for the automation sector. The firm emphasized the potential for substantial disruption in the food service industry, citing its size and reliance on manual labor. According to the report, the industry's scale exceeds that of the global automotive market, presenting opportunities for companies like Circus SE to introduce solutions that can address inefficiencies and reduce costs.

The analysts at MWB Research noted that Circus SE's approach to Physical AI positions it uniquely within the automation landscape. Unlike traditional robotics, which often require extensive human oversight, Physical AI systems are designed to operate autonomously, combining advanced sensing, reasoning, and decision-making capabilities. This distinction could make Circus SE a key player in shaping the adoption of AI-powered systems across various industries.

The report also discusses the competitive landscape, acknowledging other players in the robotics and AI sectors while highlighting Circus SE's focus on the practical application of autonomous systems. Analysts believe this focus could enable the company to establish a strong foothold in the market, particularly as industries increasingly adopt automation to address workforce challenges.

Circus SE's management has described the integration of FullyAI's technology as a step toward unlocking new possibilities for human-robot collaboration. The company has stated that its goal is to develop systems that can perform complex tasks efficiently and safely, reducing the reliance on human labor for repetitive or physically demanding work.

Investors and industry stakeholders can access the full report from MWB Research, which provides detailed insights into the company's technology, market potential, and growth prospects. The report is available at:https://research-hub.de/companies/circus-se.

About Circus SE

Circus SE is a Germany-based company specializing in Physical AI, a field that integrates artificial intelligence with robotics to create systems capable of autonomous operation in real-world environments. The company's flagship product, the Circus Autonomy One (CA-1), is designed to enhance efficiency in the food service industry and other labor-intensive sectors. Circus SE is focused on developing solutions that combine advanced technology with practical applications to address global challenges.

Media Contact

Organization: Circus SE
Contact Person Name: Maximilian Hartweg
Website: http://www.circus-group.com/
Email: ir@circus-group.com
Country: Germany

SOURCE: Circus SE



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
