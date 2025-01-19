MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Telefonica (TDE.L, TEF) said that it has appointed Marc Murtra as Executive Chairman, ending the contract with Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete, who has led the company since 2016.Until now, Marc Murtra was the executive chairman of Indra's Board of Directors. Additionally, he is an independent Director of Ebro Foods, S.A., a member of its Executive Committee and Audit and Control Committee, and a director of Industria de Turbo Propulsores, S.A.He is also a trustee of the Fundación Bancaria Caixa d'Estalvis i Pensions de Barcelona, 'La Caixa.'Murtra began his career in the nuclear industry with British Nuclear Fuels Ltd in the UK. He later worked for the Management Consultancy DiamondCluster, where he collaborated with large technological companies. He has held several public responsibilities over the years, specializing in Digital Strategy, Digital Transformation, and Public-Private Partnerships. In this capacity, he served as general manager of Red.esand as the chief of staff for the Minister of Industry, Tourism, and Commerce of the Government of Spain.Murtra has been a Managing Partner of the Board at Closa Investment Bankers and a Manager at CREA Inversion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX