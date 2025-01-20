CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - South32 Ltd. (SOUHY.PK, SHTLF.PK), an Australian mining and metals company, reported that its second quarter Alumina production (South32 share) rose to 1.35 million tonnes from 1.28 million tonnes in the prior year.Quarterly Aluminium production (South32 share) increased to 306 thousand tonnes, from 287 thousand tonnes in the previous year.Quarterly Manganese ore production (South32 share) was 1.12 million wet metric tonnes down from 1.27 million wet metric tonnes in the previous year.South32 Chief Executive Officer, Graham Kerr, said, 'We returned US$169M to shareholders, paying fully-franked ordinary dividends in respect of the prior six months and continuing our on-market share buy-back, leaving US$171M to be returned to shareholders under our capital management program.'The company said it maintained its fiscal year 2025 production guidance for all operations, except Mozal Aluminium, where guidance was withdrawn in December 2024 due to civil unrest in Mozambique.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX