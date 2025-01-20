ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - The Teamsters announced on Sunday that its members at Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) across the U.S. have overwhelmingly voted, by an 85 percent margin, to authorize a strike.The decision stems from the company's ongoing inability to negotiate constructively and its refusal to provide a fair contract offer that aligns with its record-breaking profits. The Costco Teamsters National Master Agreement, which covers more than 18,000 Costco workers, is set to expire on January 31, the union said in a post on X.'From day one, we've told Costco that our members won't work a day past January 31 without a historic, industry-leading agreement. Costco's greedy executives have less than two weeks to do the right thing. If they refuse, they'll have no one to blame but themselves when our members go on strike,' said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX