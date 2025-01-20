Apple faces significant market turbulence as investment giant Berkshire Hathaway substantially reduced its long-held position in the technology company, cutting its stake by two-thirds to 300 million shares. This dramatic shift in investment strategy has sent ripples through the investment community, contributing to a notable decline in Apple's stock performance. The impact was particularly evident on Thursday when the stock experienced its steepest single-day drop since August 2024, plummeting 4 percent. The downturn was further exacerbated by disappointing iPhone sales figures from the Chinese market, leading to an overall monthly decline of 8.88 percent, with shares closing at €222.78.

Market Outlook

Despite these setbacks, Apple maintains its position as one of the world's most valuable companies, with a market capitalization of €3,383.7 billion. Investors are now keenly awaiting the release of Q1 2025 earnings on January 30, while market analysts continue to monitor the situation closely, particularly in light of Berkshire's assurance that Apple will remain its largest stock holding through year-end, despite the recent reduction in shares.

