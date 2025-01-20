The fourth quarter earnings season has kicked off with impressive momentum, particularly highlighting Nvidia's remarkable performance in the technology sector. Driven by the ongoing artificial intelligence revolution, the chip giant has emerged as a primary beneficiary of current market developments, demonstrated by an extraordinary stock price surge of approximately 171% in the previous year. This impressive growth has significantly impacted short sellers, who faced substantial losses after betting against the company. The transformation in data processing, shifting from traditional computing to AI-powered solutions, continues to fuel Nvidia's expansion potential, solidifying its position as one of the world's most valuable technology companies with a market capitalization of 3,289.0 billion euros.

Technical Analysis and Market Position

Despite a minor setback with a 0.56% decline to 133.61 EUR on January 19, 2025, Nvidia maintains its strong market position and innovative trajectory. The stock recently achieved a significant technical milestone by crossing above its 50-day moving average at 134.16 EUR. While currently trading 10.70% below its 52-week high, the company has demonstrated resilience with a 2.02% monthly gain, reflecting sustained investor confidence in its growth prospects.

