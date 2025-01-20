Borussia Dortmund GmbH's stock has plummeted to a ten-year low, reflecting the club's ongoing sporting crisis. The recent 0-2 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt has intensified market concerns, with the team's disappointing performance - securing just 25 points and sitting in tenth place in the Bundesliga - significantly impacting investor confidence. The start of 2025 has been particularly challenging, with the team failing to secure any points in their first three competitive matches. Adding to investor anxiety is the uncertainty surrounding the team's management and the looming risk of failing to qualify for the Champions League, which could result in substantial financial losses.

Despite the overall downward trend, the stock showed signs of resilience with a 2.7% increase to €3.08 in recent XETRA trading, bringing the company's market capitalization to €346.6 million. However, this modest gain provides little consolation against the broader picture, as the stock remains down 17.05% year-over-year, though currently trading 9.43% above its 52-week low. The company's recent dividend distribution of €0.06 per share in November 2024 represents an effort to maintain shareholder value amid challenging circumstances.

