Commerzbank is contemplating a significant workforce reduction as part of its strategic measures to maintain independence and enhance competitiveness. The Frankfurt-based financial institution's plans to eliminate thousands of positions come amid growing speculation about a potential takeover by Italy's UniCredit, which currently holds a 28% stake and aims to increase its ownership to 29.9%. This strategic restructuring announcement coincides with remarkable market performance, as Commerzbank's shares reached a 10-year high of €17.44 on January 17, 2025, with the bank's market capitalization standing at €20.8 billion.

Strategic Defense Measures

The bank is expected to present these restructuring plans to its workers' council in the coming weeks, with a comprehensive strategy update scheduled for February 13 during its capital markets day. The timing of these developments is particularly crucial, as surpassing the 30% ownership threshold would require UniCredit to make a mandatory public takeover offer. Both government officials and employee representatives have expressed reservations about the Italian bank's expansion plans, particularly regarding potential employment implications.

