INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN) expects for the business year 2024 based on preliminary, not yet audited figures sales of around USD 671 million (prior year USD 673.7 million) and an operating income of around USD 136 million (prior year USD 135.2 million).
Publication of year-end results 2024 on Thursday March 13, 2025
Communication Calendar 2025
The first quarter 2025 results will be published on Thursday, April 24, 2025.
This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
