TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production decreased slightly less than initially estimated in November, the latest data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent month-on-month in November, reversing a 2.8 percent rise in October. In the flash report, the rate of decline was 2.3 percent.On a yearly basis, the decline in industrial production was 2.7 percent, revised from 2.8 percent, after rising 1.4 percent a month ago.Shipments were down 2.5 percent on the month and dipped 3.6 percent on the year. Similarly, inventories fell 1.0 percent on the month and slid 2.2 percent on the year. Meanwhile, the inventory ratio showed a monthly increase of 3.2 percent.Separate official data showed that tertiary activity dropped 0.3 percent monthly in November, in contrast to a 0.1 percent increase in October.Among the individual components, wholesale trade, information and communications, living and amusement-related services, business-related services, transport and postal activities, utilities, medical, health care and welfare, goods rental and leasing, and finance and insurance decreased in November.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX