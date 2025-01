MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices data from Germany is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's producer prices for December. Prices are forecast to grow 0.3 percent on month, slower than the 0.5 percent increase in November.Half an hour later, producer price data is due from Switzerland. Economists expect prices to grow 0.2 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.6 percent decline in November.At 3.00 am ET, quarterly unemployment data is due from Spain.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area construction output data for November.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX