The data uncover broad optimism as well as stark regional disparities and cultural obstacles in the West that must be addressed to increase public acceptance of breakthrough innovations

More than 13,000 people surveyed in 13 countries representing every continent except Antarctica

The survey explored the public's perceptions of cell and gene therapies, AI in medicine, new genomic techniques (NGTs) in agriculture, and cultivated meat

As leaders gather for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Leaps by Bayer, the impact investing arm of Bayer, and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) announced the launch of one of the largest surveys examining global public sentiment towards transformative technology. The field work was conducted by market research company Ipsos. The Study gleans actionable insights for innovators and leaders who share a responsibility to engage the public. The survey results uncover people's hopes, fears, and concerns around the world, revealing challenges and opportunities for those working to advance new technologies for human health and nutrition.

Among the key findings:

Optimism Toward Science Is Higher in Certain Regions: 72 percent of respondents are optimistic about the direction in which the world is heading in terms of science and technology, far more than other forces in society, such as the economy (39 percent) or politics and global affairs (31 percent). Middle-income countries, e.g.

China (86 percent) and Nigeria (94 percent), are more optimistic about science than high-income countries in the West, like France (53 percent), Germany (54 percent), Italy (66 percent), and the U.S. (68 percent). Japan aligns with other high-income countries (46 percent).

The West Suffers From a Trust Crisis: Overall, 62 percent of respondents trust health authorities to act in the public's best interest, with trust levels significantly lower in the West (France at 48 percent and the U.S. at 56 percent) compared to middleincome countries (e.g., China at 73 percent and Nigeria at 86 percent).

AI Is Least Favored In Geographies Where It Is Most Advanced: U.S. respondents are among the least likely to favor AI-supported treatment decisions, with only 50 percent saying that they would be happy for their doctor to use AI in their medical treatment. This is significant given that the U.S. already has 950 AI/ML-enabled medical devices cleared by the FDA, primarily in radiology.

People Are Largely Supportive of NGTs Despite Government Restrictions: Most respondents (56 percent globally) feel positively towards the use of new genomic techniques (NGTs) in agriculture, especially if such techniques are used to make crops more resistant to climate change. 47 percent of European respondents hold a positive view of NGTs and 34 percent are neutral, while only 12 percent hold a negative view. This openness is compelling, considering NGT usage remains heavily restricted in the European Union.

Skepticism Is Fueled By a Lack of Knowledge and Trust: The study found a clear correlation between how much respondents know about a type of innovation and how optimistically they feel about it. Likewise, the more they distrust their health authorities, the less optimism they feel about scientific breakthroughs.

Widespread Optimism for Cell and Gene Therapies: Demographic groups, from Millennials (78 percent) to Boomers (70 percent), are optimistic about cell and gene therapies, and 59 percent of global respondents agree it is worth developing a cure for a disease even if only a few can afford it.

"We understand that addressing the world's greatest challenges requires more than investing in transformative technologies-it demands building societal acceptance. This begins with actively listening to people's hopes and concerns about breakthrough science," said Dr. Juergen Eckhardt, EVP and head of Leaps by Bayer. "I'm grateful for the collaboration with BCG on the Breakthrough Study, and confident it will equip innovators across our field to engage society more meaningfully and effectively." "Despite strong optimism about science and technology, many remain neutral toward breakthrough innovations," reflects Dr. Friedrich Moeckel, Managing Director and Partner, BCG Geneva. "This neutrality is an opportunity: by building trust and closing knowledge gaps, we can inspire greater understanding of how these advancements improve lives and address global challenges."

At a time when geopolitical transitions take the spotlight, society's need for solutions to climate change, strained healthcare systems, and global nutrition remains as strong as ever. But emerging technologies alone are only part of the answer. Increased knowledge and trust are paramount to public acceptance of emerging technologies that stand to improve human health and wellbeing.

Note:

Read the full report here:

leaps.bayer.com/breakthroughstudy.pdf

