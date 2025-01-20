BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices increased in December after falling slightly in the previous month, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.The producer price index rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in December, reversing a 0.1 percent decrease in November.The rebound in December was mainly affected by price increases in the manufacture of wood and wood products, repair of machinery and equipment, and manufacture of food products, the agency said.On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.4 percent in December, led by price increases in the manufacture of wood and wood products, in electricity and heat energy production, and in the manufacture of food productsData also showed that import prices climbed by 0.5 percent monthly and by 1.3 percent annually in December. Export prices rose 1.4 percent over the month, and they advanced 2.5 percent from a year ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX