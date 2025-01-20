CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The NZ dollar rose to 4-day highs of 1.8355 against the euro and 87.65 against the yen, from last week's closing quotes of 1.8387 and 87.22, respectively.Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi edged up to 0.5615 and 1.1071 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.5580 and 1.1081, respectively.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.80 against the euro, 89.00 against the yen, 0.58 against the greenback and 1.09 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX