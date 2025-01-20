DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall (RNMBF.PK) announced the Bundeswehr has commissioned it to supply 568 logistics vehicles. These will include 349 UTF-trucks in 5t and 15t models, as well as 219 trucks with a swap-body system, 121 of which will have a protected driver's cab. The total value of both projects amounts to over 330 million euros gross. The company booked the orders in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Rheinmetall said the UTF-trucks are to be delivered in 2026, the swap-body trucks by November 2025.
