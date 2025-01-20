DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall (RNMBF.PK) announced the Bundeswehr has commissioned it to supply 568 logistics vehicles. These will include 349 UTF-trucks in 5t and 15t models, as well as 219 trucks with a swap-body system, 121 of which will have a protected driver's cab. The total value of both projects amounts to over 330 million euros gross. The company booked the orders in the fourth quarter of 2024.Rheinmetall said the UTF-trucks are to be delivered in 2026, the swap-body trucks by November 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX