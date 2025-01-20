Deutsche Boerse's stock demonstrates remarkable stability on the XETRA market, trading at €230.40 with minimal fluctuation between €230.20 and €230.90. This performance marks a significant recovery of over 23% from its 52-week low of €175.90 in May 2024. The company's market capitalization now stands at €43.8 billion, solidifying its position as a leading European financial market operator. Analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, projecting an increased dividend of €4.06 per share for the current year, up from €3.80 in the previous year. The average analyst target price sits at €223.78, with expectations of earnings per share reaching €10.54 for fiscal year 2024.

Upcoming Corporate Events

The company's near-term calendar includes participation in the UniCredit and Kepler Cheuvreux German Corporate Conference on January 22. More significantly, Deutsche Boerse is scheduled to release its Q4 2024 results on February 11, 2025, followed by a detailed presentation of these results the next day, events that investors will closely monitor for insights into the company's performance and future trajectory.

