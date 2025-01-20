Kingfisher Metals Corp.: Kingfisher Strengthens Technical Team

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSX-V:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tyler Caswell as Vice President of Exploration. Mr. Caswell has a wealth of porphyry Cu-Au experience throughout British Columbia and South America and recently held the same title at NorthWest Copper.

Mr. Caswell is a registered professional geologist with over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration, having worked in Peru, Chile, Argentina, Laos, Nunavut, the Yukon, and northern British Columbia. He has focused on exploring for base and precious metals. Most recently, Mr. Caswell served as Vice President of Exploration for NorthWest Copper, where he led discovery teams at the Stardust Project, achieving a drilling result of 2.51% copper, 3.03 g/t gold, and 52.5 g/t silver over 100.0 meters[1]. He was also involved in the Kwanika Project, where they drilled 2.00% copper, 1.21 g/t gold, and 5.3 g/t silver over 235.45 meters[2]. His experience encompasses both producers and junior mining companies, covering brownfield and greenfield exploration programs. He holds a B.Sc. (with distinction) from the University of Victoria.

The addition of Mr. Caswell enhances the operations and exploration management capabilities of the Company's team. This strategic addition enables Gayle Febbo, the previous Vice President of Exploration, to assume a technical role as Chief Geologist, allowing Kingfisher to effectively manage one of the most significant tenure positions in the Golden Triangle while enabling Ms. Febbo to focus solely on geoscience and drill targeting.

"I have been trying to recruit Tyler to the Kingfisher team for several years due to his expertise in discovery-stage project management and our shared enthusiasm for the discovery process. Given the exciting recent developments in our Company, we were finally able to make this happen. Adding Tyler to the team will not only provide immediate benefits but also facilitate our continued growth as a company. I am equally excited that Gayle can now dedicate 100% of her time to drill targeting and evaluating the highly prospective 819 km² tenure package we have assembled. An exploration company is only as good as its people and projects, and this move aligns with the aggressive consolidation we have undertaken," states Dustin Perry, CEO.

"I am excited to join Kingfisher's leadership group and contribute to their highly skilled technical team in my new role as VP Exploration. Kingfisher has a highly prospective and extensive land position in the Golden Triangle, and the team is very motivated to make a major discovery," stated Mr. Caswell. "Now is an exciting time for Kingfisher, it is a company poised for success as copper projects are at the heart of the Global Critical Metals effort."

Stock option grant

Kingfisher also announces the grant of 1,850,000 stock options that are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of C$0.17 per share to its directors, officers, and various staff members.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on copper-gold exploration in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. The Company has quickly consolidated one of the largest land positions in the region at the contiguous 819 km2 HWY 37 Project. Kingfisher also owns (100%) two district-scale orogenic gold projects in British Columbia that total 641 km2. The Company currently has 54,683,583 shares outstanding.

