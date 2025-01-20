WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices held steady on Monday and the dollar retreated as investors await U.S. President-elect Trump's inaugural speech for a fresh impetus.Spot gold edged up by 0.2 percent to $2,706.63 per ounce in European trade while U.S. gold futures were little changed at $2,749.24.As Trump returns to the presidency, markets are bracing for major policy announcements and sweeping changes in U.S. trade policies that could thrust businesses into considerable uncertainty.He is expected to sign over 200 executive actions immediately, addressing issues like border security and energy production.Any significant actions in the early days of the new Trump administration on tariffs could have the biggest impact on the global economy and markets.Meanwhile, a weaker dollar made bullion more attractive for overseas buyers.The dollar index retreated in thin trade due to U.S. markets being closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX