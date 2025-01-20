BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks moving in a tight band Monday morning, with investors largely making cautious moves, looking ahead to Donald Trump's swearing-in as U.S. President. The focus is on Trump's speech for clues about potential tariffs, and the possible impact they could have on global trade.The focus is also on quarterly earnings, and some crucial U.S. and regional economic data.Trading volume is quite thin due to a holiday in the U.S. to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.The benchmark CAC 40 was up 17.09 points or 0.22% at 7,726.84 a few minutes ago.Airbus Group is rising nearly 2%. Unibail Rodamco, Thales, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, Eurofins Scientific, BNP Paribas, Legrand, Sanofi and Carrefour are up 0.6 to 1.3%.Engie is declining 1.7% and Stellantis is down nearly 1%. Veolia, Michelin, L'Oreal, Vinci and Renault are down marginally.The yield on France 10-year Government Bond is up 3.313%, while the yield on the 30-year bond is up 3.858%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX