BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks are slightly higher Monday morning, led by gains in mining and retails sectors. The mood is largely cautious with investors awaiting the inauguration of U.S. President Donal Trump later in the day.The focus is on Trump's speech that could provide some insight on potential tax cuts and tariffs.The benchmark FTSE 100, which advanced to 8,530.07 earlier in the session, was up 9.35 points or 0.11% at 8,514.57 a little while ago.Hiscox is gaining more than 2.5%. Fresnillo is up 2%, while LondonMetric Property, Experian, RightMove, Peshing Square Holdings, Spirax-Sacro Engineering, JD Sports Fashion, IAG and Compass Group are rising 1 to 1.5%.Melrose Industries, Kingfisher, Beazley, National Grid, IMI, BASE Systems, Endeavour Mining, Barclays Group, Rolls-Royce Holdings and Mondi are up 0.5 to 1%.Entain is declining 16 and WPP is down 1.1%. Rentokil Initial, F&C Investment Trust, Taylor Wimpey, Howden Joinery, Associated British Foods, British Land Company and Land Securities are down 0.7 to 1%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX