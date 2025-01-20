London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2025) - Fineqia International Inc. (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (FSE: FNQA) (the "Company" or "Fineqia"), the digital asset and investment business, announces the appointment of Wave Digital Assets, LLC ("Wave") as an investment advisor for the Company's subsidiary in Liechtenstein, Fineqia AG.

Wave Digital Assets, currently managing approximately $500 million in assets under management, provides a unique combination of venture capital, fund, and private wealth management to the digital asset ecosystem. Its team of experienced professionals will provide Fineqia AG with expertise and support as it grows and expands its digital asset investment product offerings.

"We believe Wave is simply the best in class and our partnership will help us build world class products," said Fineqia's CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. "Wave's deep knowledge and experience in the digital asset market will be invaluable as we innovate and bring new products to market."

Los Angeles-based Wave is registered as an investment advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Fineqia will tap into Wave's years of investment advice and experience managing assets on behalf of institutional and other accredited clients. It has, for example, run a Bitcoin Income & Growth Fund since 2019. Additionally, Wave also managed the Wave ADA Yield Fund, a fund generating yield from Decentralised Finance (DeFi) activities on the Cardano (ADA) blockchain, that began operations in March 2022.

"We're excited to collaborate with Fineqia in accomplishing its strategic goals," said Wave CEO David Siemer. "As a pioneering company in the digital asset industry, Fineqia has established a prominent position. We're confident that our resources and proficiency will complement Fineqia's team seamlessly for a successful partnership."

Wave and Fineqia each hold a reciprocal minority equity interest in each other, holding less than 5% of each other's equity respectively. No form of compensation was paid for any statements herein.

The agreement with Wave is based on a fee share arrangement and was signed on December 13, 2024, by Fineqia, via its subsidiary Fineqia AG, and marks a significant milestone in the Company's journey toward its planned ETN business.

References to dollars ($) above are in USD.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia provides investors with institutional grade exposure to the emerging digital asset economy via a portfolio of companies, products and projects at the convergence of blockchain based Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Traditional Finance (TradFi). Its European subsidiary is an issuer of Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) in the European Union, and its UK unit is an adviser to Actively Management Certificates (AMCs) in Europe, including the Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure (DABI) one.

Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with quoted symbols on Nasdaq (OTC: FNQQF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurt: FNQA). Fineqia's portfolio of investments includes businesses tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), DeFi and blockchain protocols. More info about the company's products and portfolio are at www.fineqia.com, x.com/FineqiaPlatform, linkedin.com/company/fineqia/, medium.com/@Fineqia, and bsky.app/profile/fineqia.bsky.social.

About Fineqia AG

Fineqia AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fineqia International, set up to pursue business on the European continent. Fineqia AG, based in Liechtenstein, received approval of its base prospectus by the country's Financial Market Authority (FMA) to offer Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) collateralized by digital assets. Its base prospectus complies with the European Union's (EU) passport directive and enables its ETNs to be distributed across the EU's single market.

About Wave Digital Assets LLC

Wave Digital Assets (Wave) is a Los Angeles-based, SEC-registered investment advisory firm that provides institutional and private wealth digital asset management solutions. Led by a team of highly experienced financial services professionals, Wave provides bespoke digital asset investment solutions with a focus on yield generation through private funds, as well as managed accounts for HNWIs and family offices seeking tailored digital asset exposure, bespoke treasury management services, early-stage venture capital funds, and strategic consultation to the digital asset ecosystem. Wave is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser, CRD# 305726.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian Securities Laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia Intl. (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DISCLAIMER:

Crypto assets are unregulated investment products prone to sudden and substantial value fluctuations, presenting a high risk of total loss of the invested capital. As the underlying components of the Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure (DABI) Actively Managed Certificate (AMC) are unregulated, investors are unlikely to have access to regulatory protections or investor compensation schemes. If you are unsure whether these assets are suitable for your individual circumstances, it is highly recommended to obtain independent financial and legal advice.

The information presented herein is not intended as a financial promotion. This material has been produced for circulation to a limited number of professional investors and journalists.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237810

SOURCE: Fineqia International Inc.