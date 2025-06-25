Fineqia Appoints Tether Co-Founder Reeve Collins to Advisory Board

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Fineqia International Inc. ("Fineqia") (CSE:FNQ)(OTC:FNQQF)(Frankfurt:FNQA), a digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce the appointment of blockchain pioneer Reeve Collins to its advisory board. As the co-founder and former CEO of Tether, the first and most widely used stablecoin1, Collins brings more than a decade of experience to Fineqia's mission of advancing regulated crypto Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs) across Europe.

Collins was instrumental in the creation of Tether, now a multi-billion-dollar business in global crypto markets and decentralized finance (DeFi). Beyond Tether, he co-founded the NFT platform BLOCKv and SmartMedia Technologies, a Web3 engagement platform used by leading global brands and enterprises.

"Fineqia is building public investment products with long-term value, transparency, and structure - traits that will define the next era of digital assets," said Collins. "I'm excited to support the company in bridging traditional finance with crypto-native innovation."

Collins joins Fineqia at a pivotal time. In January, the company launched its debut Exchange-Traded Note (ETN), the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA), signaling its entry into Europe's regulated ETP space. The move reflects Fineqia's broader vision of integrating blockchain technology with institutional-grade financial instruments.

In addition to his advisory role at Fineqia, Collins is the chairman and co-founder of WeFi, a DeFi platform introducing the Deobank - the evolution of banking from neobanks to fully on-chain institutions. WeFi integrates stablecoins, tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), and user-owned yield systems to power transparent, borderless, and inclusive finance.

He also co-founded STBL.com (formerly Pi Protocol) alongside Fineqia CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. STBL is a decentralized platform enabling yield retention from tokenized RWAs such as U.S. Treasuries and money market funds, built on Ethereum and Solana.

"Reeve's track record of launching transformative platforms speaks volumes," said Martin Graham, chairman of Fineqia and former Director of Markets at the London Stock Exchange Group. "His insight into tokenization, product design, and blockchain infrastructure will help shape the future of compliant, high-utility digital asset products."

Collins' appointment reinforces Fineqia's commitment to building regulated, crypto-native investment infrastructure. His experience ranges across digital asset creation - from core infrastructure to institutional products - making him a valuable contributor to Fineqia as it expands its ETP portfolio across Europe.

For more information about Fineqia and its digital asset products, please visit www.fineqia.com .

ABOUT FINEQIA INTERNATIONAL INC.

Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with quoted symbols on Nasdaq (OTC: FNQQF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurt: FNQA), Fineqia provides investors with institutional grade exposure to opportunities from blockchain based Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Its European subsidiary is an issuer of crypto asset backed Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) such as the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106). Fineqia has investments in businesses tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs), dApps, DeFi and blockchain protocols. More info at www.fineqia.com, x.com/FineqiaPlatform, linkedin.com/company/fineqia/, medium.com/@Fineqia, and @fineqia.bsky.social.

About Fineqia AG

Fineqia AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fineqia International, set up to pursue business on the European continent. Fineqia AG, based in Liechtenstein, received approval of its base prospectus by the country's Financial Market Authority (FMA) to offer Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) collateralized by digital assets. Its base prospectus complies with the European Union's (EU) passport directive and enables its ETPs to be distributed across the EU's single market.

